Teradata Corp (TDC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) is above average at 78.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teradata Corp (TDC) is $61.91, which is $14.75 above the current market price. The public float for TDC is 96.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDC on November 23, 2023 was 805.92K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 47.47. However, the company has seen a -0.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Teradata’s (TDC) third-quarter 2023 results indicate stronger growth in recurring revenue, with cloud revenues making significant contributions.

TDC’s Market Performance

Teradata Corp (TDC) has seen a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.43% gain in the past month and a 7.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for TDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for TDC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.35. In addition, Teradata Corp saw 40.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Treese Margaret A, who sale 9,148 shares at the price of $47.36 back on Nov 14. After this action, Treese Margaret A now owns 79,801 shares of Teradata Corp, valued at $433,229 using the latest closing price.

MCMILLAN STEPHEN, the President and CEO of Teradata Corp, sale 7,500 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MCMILLAN STEPHEN is holding 510,497 shares at $346,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corp stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corp (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teradata Corp (TDC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.