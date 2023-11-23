Telos Corp (TLS) Stock Sees a1.03 Increase

In the past week, TLS stock has gone up by 5.63%, with a monthly gain of 66.95% and a quarterly surge of 86.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.11% for Telos Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.99% for TLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TLS is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telos Corp (TLS) is $4.05, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for TLS is 50.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On November 23, 2023, TLS’s average trading volume was 393.89K shares.

TLS) stock’s latest price update

Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TLS Trading at 51.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +75.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Telos Corp saw -22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Wood John B, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Aug 31. After this action, Wood John B now owns 5,048,604 shares of Telos Corp, valued at $87,948 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corp, purchase 120,187 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Wood John B is holding 5,013,604 shares at $263,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corp stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -27.13, with -20.46 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corp (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telos Corp (TLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.