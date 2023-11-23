Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) by analysts is $27.00, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 98.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TDS was 1.48M shares.

TDS) stock’s latest price update

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.14relation to previous closing price of 19.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Despite market optimism surrounding the Fed’s potential rate cut, some, like these telecom stocks to sell, have sunk to dangerous levels. One of the industries that got our attention is telecommunications.

TDS’s Market Performance

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has experienced a -1.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.75% rise in the past month, and a 6.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for TDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for TDS’s stock, with a 50.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. saw 81.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.33, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.