Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) is above average at 3.27x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) is $64.14, which is $12.26 above the current market price. The public float for TNK is 23.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNK on November 23, 2023 was 415.37K shares.

TNK) stock’s latest price update

Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.88 in relation to its previous close of 50.43. However, the company has experienced a 1.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that After reaching an important support level, Teekay Tankers (TNK) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TNK surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK’s stock has risen by 1.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.02% and a quarterly rise of 23.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Teekay Tankers Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.73% for TNK stock, with a simple moving average of 25.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNK Trading at 15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.22. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd saw 72.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+27.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd stands at +21.55. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.35. Equity return is now at value 46.78, with 32.23 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.00. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.