Teekay Corp (TK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teekay Corp (TK) is $3.50, which is -$3.77 below the current market price. The public float for TK is 59.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TK on November 23, 2023 was 595.07K shares.

TK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 7.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Teekay Corporation’s stock has been steadily climbing and outperforming the broader markets, with a return of over 60%. The company’s value is discounted compared to its equity, with a potential upside of $18.6 per share. Teekay is experiencing growth and generating robust free cash flow, allowing for share buybacks and increasing shareholder value.

TK’s Market Performance

Teekay Corp (TK) has seen a 3.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.07% gain in the past month and a 6.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for TK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for TK’s stock, with a 17.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Teekay Corp saw 60.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corp stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 23.93, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corp (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teekay Corp (TK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.