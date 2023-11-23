Target Hospitality Corp (TH) Stock Experiences -23.50% Monthly Change

The stock of Target Hospitality Corp (TH) has gone down by -2.74% for the week, with a -23.50% drop in the past month and a -28.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.72% for TH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.82% for TH’s stock, with a -22.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) Right Now?

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TH is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TH is $20.00, which is -$4.33 below the current price. The public float for TH is 33.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TH on November 23, 2023 was 695.95K shares.

TH) stock’s latest price update

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 11.23. However, the company has seen a -2.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-08 that Target Hospitality just announced stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and a new contract award. The workforce lodging company predicted it will be net-debt-free by the end of 2023, and plans to allocate over $500 million toward strategic growth opportunities through 2027.

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TH Trading at -21.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp saw -27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Kalamaras Eric, who sale 2,456 shares at the price of $16.53 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kalamaras Eric now owns 30,480 shares of Target Hospitality Corp, valued at $40,598 using the latest closing price.

Schrenk Troy C., the Chief Commercial Officer of Target Hospitality Corp, sale 4,901 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Schrenk Troy C. is holding 31,323 shares at $80,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.74 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Hospitality Corp stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 35.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 69.20, with 23.48 for asset returns.

Based on Target Hospitality Corp (TH), the company’s capital structure generated 176.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.85. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Hospitality Corp (TH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.