Synaptics Inc (SYNA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synaptics Inc (SYNA) is $108.89, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for SYNA is 38.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYNA on November 23, 2023 was 463.78K shares.

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 103.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA’s stock has fallen by -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.30% and a quarterly rise of 22.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Synaptics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.88% for SYNA’s stock, with a 11.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYNA Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.40. In addition, Synaptics Inc saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Butler Dean Warren, who sale 3,477 shares at the price of $105.83 back on Nov 20. After this action, Butler Dean Warren now owns 46,107 shares of Synaptics Inc, valued at $367,965 using the latest closing price.

McFarland John, the of Synaptics Inc, sale 884 shares at $105.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that McFarland John is holding 15,183 shares at $93,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+50.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Inc stands at +5.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value -3.68, with -1.73 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Inc (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.29. Total debt to assets is 39.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synaptics Inc (SYNA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.