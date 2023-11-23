Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) by analysts is $1.75, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for SDPI is 11.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SDPI was 72.11K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SDPI) stock’s latest price update

Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.63 in comparison to its previous close of 0.71, however, the company has experienced a -2.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that VERNAL, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Superior Drilling Products to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 9.

SDPI’s Market Performance

Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has seen a -2.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.15% decline in the past month and a -21.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for SDPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.56% for SDPI’s stock, with a -32.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDPI Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7261. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc saw -27.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 5,262 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,983,027 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc, valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc, sale 2,834 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,080,985 shares at $3,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 24.05, with 10.67 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.