Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLE is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) is $4.75, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for SLE is 3.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On November 23, 2023, SLE’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

SLE) stock’s latest price update

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE)’s stock price has dropped by -9.19 in relation to previous closing price of 1.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ann Hand – CEO Clayton Haynes – CFO Conference Call Participants Howard Halpern – Taglich Brothers Operator Hello, and welcome to the Super League Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

SLE’s Market Performance

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has seen a 20.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.33% gain in the past month and a -28.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for SLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.19% for SLE’s stock, with a -76.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SLE Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares surge +51.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLE rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3390. In addition, Super League Enterprise Inc saw -75.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLE starting from Gehl Jeff Patrick, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.82 back on Sep 22. After this action, Gehl Jeff Patrick now owns 56,547 shares of Super League Enterprise Inc, valued at $91,000 using the latest closing price.

Hand Ann, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Super League Enterprise Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Hand Ann is holding 21,010 shares at $16,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.89 for the present operating margin

+17.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super League Enterprise Inc stands at -434.27. The total capital return value is set at -56.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.51. Equity return is now at value -158.81, with -103.00 for asset returns.

Based on Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.