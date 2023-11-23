Sunoco LP (SUN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) has surged by 0.25 when compared to previous closing price of 53.02, but the company has seen a -1.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Sunoco’s (SUN) Q3 earnings benefit from an increase in the quantity of fuel gallons sold, along with a reduction in total cost of sales and operating expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) Right Now?

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sunoco LP (SUN) by analysts is $52.38, which is -$0.77 below the current market price. The public float for SUN is 54.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SUN was 309.54K shares.

SUN’s Market Performance

SUN stock saw an increase of -1.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.26% and a quarterly increase of 19.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Sunoco LP (SUN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for SUN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUN Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUN fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.71. In addition, Sunoco LP saw 23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

+4.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunoco LP stands at +1.54. The total capital return value is set at 14.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.25. Equity return is now at value 43.84, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sunoco LP (SUN), the company’s capital structure generated 437.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.39. Total debt to assets is 60.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.66 and the total asset turnover is 4.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunoco LP (SUN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.