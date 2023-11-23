Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The average price recommended by analysts for Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) is $4.00, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for SMMT is 111.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. On November 23, 2023, SMMT’s average trading volume was 944.00K shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Summit Therapeutics Inc., backed by biotech billionaire Bob Duggan, has transitioned from developing antibiotics to becoming an oncology therapeutics developer. The company purchased the oncology asset Ivonescimab for nearly half a billion dollars and now has a market cap of over $1 billion. Summit plans to begin phase 3 trials for Ivonescimab in the U.S., but the Chinese clinical data may not hold much value.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMMT’s Market Performance

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has experienced a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.00% rise in the past month, and a 9.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for SMMT’s stock, with a 4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMMT Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9303. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc saw -54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Soni Manmeet Singh, who purchase 2,976,190 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Oct 13. After this action, Soni Manmeet Singh now owns 2,976,190 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,973,743 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 23,395,269 shares at $16,772,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8330.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Summit Therapeutics Inc stands at -6127.56. The total capital return value is set at -89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.53. Equity return is now at value -513.78, with -319.74 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 303.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.