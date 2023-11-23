Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHOO is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHOO is $39.33, which is $2.17 above the current price. The public float for SHOO is 70.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOO on November 23, 2023 was 602.64K shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.05 in relation to its previous close of 37.18. However, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Steven Madden (SHOO) posted solid earnings results in third-quarter 2023 on gains from lower operating expenses and higher margins.

SHOO’s Market Performance

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has experienced a 1.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.01% rise in the past month, and a 10.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for SHOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.48% for SHOO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOO Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.46. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from MIGLIORINI PETER, who sale 3,989 shares at the price of $34.54 back on Aug 14. After this action, MIGLIORINI PETER now owns 16,100 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $137,788 using the latest closing price.

Frieders Karla, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $34.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Frieders Karla is holding 120,542 shares at $170,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.97. Equity return is now at value 19.94, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.