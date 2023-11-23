Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.33 in comparison to its previous close of 4.64, however, the company has experienced a 0.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Spire Global, Inc. offers space-based research and analytics services to commercial entities and governments, with a focus on aviation, maritime, and defense industries. The company has shown solid top-line growth, with revenue expected to continue growing at a rate of 28% through FY25. Spire is working towards becoming profitable at the operating level and expects to generate positive operating cash flow in Q4.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spire Global Inc (SPIR) is $20.25, which is $15.27 above the current market price. The public float for SPIR is 14.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPIR on November 23, 2023 was 114.59K shares.

SPIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has seen a 0.81% increase in the past week, with a 33.87% rise in the past month, and a 5.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for SPIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.90% for SPIR’s stock, with a -8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SPIR Trading at 13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +41.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Spire Global Inc saw -35.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPIR starting from Platzer Peter, who sale 22,734 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, Platzer Peter now owns 1,474,772 shares of Spire Global Inc, valued at $106,054 using the latest closing price.

Condor Theresa, the Chief Operating Officer of Spire Global Inc, sale 10,189 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Condor Theresa is holding 241,011 shares at $47,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.40 for the present operating margin

+49.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Global Inc stands at -111.39. The total capital return value is set at -29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.93. Equity return is now at value -69.34, with -26.51 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Global Inc (SPIR), the company’s capital structure generated 101.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.