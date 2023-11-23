Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has gone up by 0.54% for the week, with a 4.00% rise in the past month and a 8.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.59% for SONY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for SONY’s stock, with a -1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) is 17.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONY is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) is $108.45, which is $20.86 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On November 23, 2023, SONY’s average trading volume was 709.34K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 86.79. However, the company has experienced a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-22 that A class action lawsuit against Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) is expected to go ahead after a UK tribunal threw out the Japanese conglomerate’s attempts to dismiss the case. The Competition Appeal Tribunal said in a statement on Tuesday that it was satisfied that the authorisation and eligibility conditions had been met for the case, and granted a collective proceedings order.

SONY Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.36. In addition, Sony Group Corporation ADR saw 14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation ADR stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.