SolarWinds Corp (SWI) Stock Experiences 25.76% Monthly Change

In the past week, SWI stock has gone up by 0.44%, with a monthly gain of 25.76% and a quarterly surge of 9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for SolarWinds Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.41% for SWI stock, with a simple moving average of 18.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SolarWinds Corp (SWI) is $13.93, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for SWI is 41.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWI on November 23, 2023 was 504.22K shares.

SWI) stock’s latest price update

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 11.51. However, the company has experienced a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that SolarWinds Corporation has reported its Q3 2023 financial results, beating revenue and earnings estimates. The company offers IT systems management tools and is exploring options, including a possible sale. Revenue growth has been slow, and the company is facing an SEC lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors about a cyberattack.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SWI Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +29.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWI rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, SolarWinds Corp saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWI starting from Sundaram Easwaran, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sundaram Easwaran now owns 32,284 shares of SolarWinds Corp, valued at $435,200 using the latest closing price.

Bliss Jason, the Chief Administrative Officer of SolarWinds Corp, sale 53,839 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bliss Jason is holding 760,351 shares at $472,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+89.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarWinds Corp stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.56. Equity return is now at value -1.41, with -0.57 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SolarWinds Corp (SWI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.