Simply Good Foods Co’s (SMPL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a 13.88% gain in the past month, and a 17.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for SMPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.96% for SMPL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is above average at 29.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) is $42.30, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for SMPL is 89.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMPL on November 23, 2023 was 584.79K shares.

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.99 in relation to its previous close of 39.24. However, the company has experienced a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Simply Good Foods (SMPL) posts higher sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 on increased sales across both segments.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMPL Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.93. In addition, Simply Good Foods Co saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from KRAFT TIMOTHY RICHARD, who sale 4,379 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, KRAFT TIMOTHY RICHARD now owns 42,363 shares of Simply Good Foods Co, valued at $166,402 using the latest closing price.

Ratzan Brian K., the Director of Simply Good Foods Co, sale 300,000 shares at $37.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Ratzan Brian K. is holding 2,372,557 shares at $11,334,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+35.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simply Good Foods Co stands at +10.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Based on Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.26. Total debt to assets is 15.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.