SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW) is 2.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBOW is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) is $56.75, which is $24.39 above the current market price. The public float for SBOW is 16.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. On November 23, 2023, SBOW’s average trading volume was 478.53K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SBOW) stock’s latest price update

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW)’s stock price has soared by 1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 31.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Jeff Magids – VP, Finance and IR Sean Woolverton – Chief Executive Officer Steve Adam – Chief Operating Officer Chris Abundis – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tim Rezvan – KeyBanc Capital Markets Charles Meade – Johnson Rice Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Jeff Robertson – Water Tower Research Operator Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SilverBow Resources Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

SBOW’s Market Performance

SBOW’s stock has fallen by -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.23% and a quarterly drop of -21.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for SilverBow Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for SBOW’s stock, with a 8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBOW Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.12. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from ROWLAND MARCUS C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $31.51 back on Nov 16. After this action, ROWLAND MARCUS C now owns 34,386 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc, valued at $157,550 using the latest closing price.

ROWLAND MARCUS C, the Director of SilverBow Resources Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $37.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that ROWLAND MARCUS C is holding 29,386 shares at $370,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.82 for the present operating margin

+70.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverBow Resources Inc stands at +45.19. The total capital return value is set at 42.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.55. Equity return is now at value 35.52, with 16.36 for asset returns.

Based on SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.