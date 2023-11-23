Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) is above average at 13.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) is $60.80, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for SSTK is 24.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSTK on November 23, 2023 was 496.56K shares.

SSTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 44.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-02 that Shares of Shutterstock NYSE: SSTK are down 7.5% during the middle of Wednesday’s trading session; some can blame it on the fact that the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in much lower than the markets were expecting, signaling a reasonable concern for the economy; some may blame it on the FOMC meeting pointing to higher rates for longer.

SSTK’s Market Performance

Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) has experienced a -0.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.85% rise in the past month, and a 8.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for SSTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.55% for SSTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SSTK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SSTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSTK Trading at 16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +29.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.20. In addition, Shutterstock Inc saw -13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 5,690 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Aug 01. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,093,664 shares of Shutterstock Inc, valued at $285,467 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc, sale 130,465 shares at $53.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,099,354 shares at $6,948,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 22.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.40. Equity return is now at value 24.59, with 12.75 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 21.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.44. Total debt to assets is 10.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.