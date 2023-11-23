Should You Invest in Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SIMO is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIMO is $73.89, which is $14.51 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 33.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume for SIMO on November 23, 2023 was 397.95K shares.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 58.46. However, the company has seen a 2.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that SiliconMotion has seemingly begun its rebound from lows reached earlier this year. The company is a way to play a rebound in PC and smartphone sales, with a bump perhaps coming from on-device AI.

SIMO’s Market Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has seen a 2.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.95% gain in the past month and a 9.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for SIMO’s stock, with a -1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $75 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIMO Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.55. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR saw -8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR stands at +18.24. The total capital return value is set at 30.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.75. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.