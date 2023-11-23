Should You Invest in Repligen Corp. (RGEN) Now?

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RGEN is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RGEN is $171.38, which is $11.17 above the current market price. The public float for RGEN is 51.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.49% of that float. The average trading volume for RGEN on November 23, 2023 was 619.27K shares.

RGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) has increased by 2.04 when compared to last closing price of 157.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN’s stock has risen by 2.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.62% and a quarterly drop of -1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Repligen Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.78% for RGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $185 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGEN Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.84. In addition, Repligen Corp. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Gebski Christine, who sale 3,788 shares at the price of $147.13 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gebski Christine now owns 28,787 shares of Repligen Corp., valued at $557,328 using the latest closing price.

DAWES KAREN A, the Director of Repligen Corp., sale 850 shares at $171.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that DAWES KAREN A is holding 83,741 shares at $145,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corp. stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 6.06, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corp. (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.