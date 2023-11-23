Should You Invest in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Now?

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NMIH is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NMIH is $33.38, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for NMIH is 79.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NMIH on November 23, 2023 was 557.70K shares.

The stock price of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 27.26, but the company has seen a -4.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance – Property and Casualty sector have probably already heard of NMI Holdings (NMIH) and Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH’s stock has fallen by -4.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.05% and a quarterly drop of -2.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for NMI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for NMIH’s stock, with a 6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $37 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMIH Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.89. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc saw 31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Smith Robert Owen, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $28.67 back on Nov 03. After this action, Smith Robert Owen now owns 66,346 shares of NMI Holdings Inc, valued at $243,704 using the latest closing price.

Jones James G, the Director of NMI Holdings Inc, sale 700 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Jones James G is holding 117,828 shares at $21,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc stands at +55.97. The total capital return value is set at 17.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.71. Equity return is now at value 18.79, with 12.18 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 25.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.19. Total debt to assets is 15.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.