Should You Invest in Heico Corp. (HEI) Now?

Heico Corp. (NYSE: HEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HEI is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HEI is $193.55, which is $19.98 above the current market price. The public float for HEI is 42.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume for HEI on November 23, 2023 was 340.61K shares.

HEI) stock’s latest price update

Heico Corp. (NYSE: HEI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.29 in relation to its previous close of 171.36. However, the company has experienced a 2.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Investors looking for stocks in the Aerospace – Defense Equipment sector might want to consider either Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) or Heico Corporation (HEI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

HEI’s Market Performance

HEI’s stock has risen by 2.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.16% and a quarterly rise of 5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Heico Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.95% for HEI’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $192 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEI Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEI rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.47. In addition, Heico Corp. saw 12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEI starting from MENDELSON LAURANS A, who sale 1,523 shares at the price of $166.01 back on Oct 18. After this action, MENDELSON LAURANS A now owns 1,692,928 shares of Heico Corp., valued at $252,828 using the latest closing price.

MENDELSON LAURANS A, the COB and CEO of Heico Corp., sale 23,477 shares at $166.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that MENDELSON LAURANS A is holding 1,694,451 shares at $3,901,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.10 for the present operating margin

+42.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heico Corp. stands at +15.92. The total capital return value is set at 15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.72. Equity return is now at value 14.81, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Heico Corp. (HEI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.78. Total debt to assets is 9.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heico Corp. (HEI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.