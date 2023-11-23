Should You Invest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for GLMD is $1.00, which is $0.71 above the current market price. The public float for GLMD is 3.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for GLMD on November 23, 2023 was 151.25K shares.

GLMD) stock’s latest price update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD)’s stock price has decreased by -18.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a -26.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-13 that Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company priced a public offering of its shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals intends to offer up 6,578,947 shares of GLMD stock at a price of $2.28 per share.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GLMD’s Market Performance

GLMD’s stock has fallen by -26.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.46% and a quarterly drop of -63.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.12% for GLMD stock, with a simple moving average of -91.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GLMD Trading at -37.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.13%, as shares sank -20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD fell by -26.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3893. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw -96.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

The total capital return value is set at -79.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.85. Equity return is now at value -73.00, with -61.93 for asset returns.

Based on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.