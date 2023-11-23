Should You Invest in Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Now?

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FWRD is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FWRD is $80.20, which is $15.48 above the current market price. The public float for FWRD is 25.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for FWRD on November 23, 2023 was 584.29K shares.

The stock of Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 64.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Forward Air (FWRD) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

FWRD’s Market Performance

Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has seen a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.08% decline in the past month and a -5.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for FWRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for FWRD stock, with a simple moving average of -29.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FWRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $85 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FWRD Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.06. In addition, Forward Air Corp. saw -38.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRD starting from RUBLE CHRIS C, who purchase 1,433 shares at the price of $69.77 back on Aug 25. After this action, RUBLE CHRIS C now owns 28,276 shares of Forward Air Corp., valued at $99,992 using the latest closing price.

MITCHIN KYLE R, the Chief People Officer of Forward Air Corp., purchase 1,093 shares at $68.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that MITCHIN KYLE R is holding 18,896 shares at $75,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corp. stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 28.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.48. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 9.08 for asset returns.

Based on Forward Air Corp. (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.21. Total debt to assets is 21.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.