Should You Invest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for AMAM is $22.86, which is $13.26 above the current market price. The public float for AMAM is 60.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.77% of that float. The average trading volume for AMAM on November 23, 2023 was 895.65K shares.

AMAM) stock’s latest price update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 9.78. However, the company has seen a 1.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. common stock experienced an irrational selloff following the Phase 1/2 ESMO data release for its ADC candidate ARX517, presenting a buying opportunity. The company’s technology for next-generation ADCs has shown safety benefits and potential efficacy, making it an attractive acquisition candidate. ARX788, an ADC candidate for metastatic breast cancer, alone has the potential to drive a significant upside for Ambrx stock.

AMAM’s Market Performance

AMAM’s stock has risen by 1.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly drop of -26.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at -8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +464.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 322.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who sale 50,012 shares at the price of $9.82 back on Oct 27. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 342,845 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $491,118 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Sonja, the Chief Financial Officer of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., sale 12,778 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Nelson Sonja is holding 130,079 shares at $125,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72. Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -39.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.