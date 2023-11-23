Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Stock Showcases 6.96% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) has seen a 12.81% increase in the past week, with a 4.09% gain in the past month, and a -24.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for SRTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.96% for SRTS’s stock, with a -37.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRTS is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) is $5.40, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for SRTS is 12.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On November 23, 2023, SRTS’s average trading volume was 59.40K shares.

SRTS) stock’s latest price update

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS)’s stock price has soared by 9.57 in relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SRTS Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS rose by +12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc saw -69.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Sardano Joseph C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, Sardano Joseph C now owns 1,175,293 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc, valued at $28,773 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Michael, the PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Sensus Healthcare Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Sardano Michael is holding 58,774 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc stands at +54.44. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72. Equity return is now at value -1.95, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.