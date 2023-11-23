SEI Investments Co.’s (SEIC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) has gone down by -1.15% for the week, with a 5.87% rise in the past month and a -5.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for SEIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.22% for SEIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) is $61.25, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for SEIC is 108.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEIC on November 23, 2023 was 525.88K shares.

SEIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) has jumped by 0.07 compared to previous close of 57.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that SEI Investments (SEIC) records a rise in revenues and AUM in the third quarter of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEIC Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.08. In addition, SEI Investments Co. saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from WEST ALFRED P JR, who sale 18,559 shares at the price of $57.91 back on Nov 22. After this action, WEST ALFRED P JR now owns 8,019,877 shares of SEI Investments Co., valued at $1,074,752 using the latest closing price.

WEST ALFRED P JR, the Executive Chairman of SEI Investments Co., sale 90,478 shares at $57.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that WEST ALFRED P JR is holding 8,038,436 shares at $5,234,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.80 for the present operating margin

+84.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Co. stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 24.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.38. Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 19.34 for asset returns.

Based on SEI Investments Co. (SEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.47. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.