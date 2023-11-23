Sanmina Corp (SANM): A Technical Analysis

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sanmina Corp (SANM) is $62.00, which is $12.25 above the current market price. The public float for SANM is 55.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SANM on November 23, 2023 was 411.93K shares.

SANM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has jumped by 0.93 compared to previous close of 49.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that As the year unfolds, mega-cap stocks have been basking in the limelight, overshadowing smaller counterparts. To illustrate this point, the Russell 2000 Index is down more than 2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 index is ticking in the green at over 15%.

SANM’s Market Performance

SANM’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.78% and a quarterly drop of -8.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Sanmina Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for SANM’s stock, with a -10.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $78 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SANM Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.72. In addition, Sanmina Corp saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from DELANEY EUGENE A, who sale 8,598 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Nov 20. After this action, DELANEY EUGENE A now owns 97,867 shares of Sanmina Corp, valued at $430,115 using the latest closing price.

Hedley David V III, the Director of Sanmina Corp, sale 394 shares at $52.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Hedley David V III is holding 3,540 shares at $20,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corp stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 18.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.97. Equity return is now at value 15.38, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corp (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.26. Total debt to assets is 8.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sanmina Corp (SANM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.