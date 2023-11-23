Sandridge Energy Inc (SD) Stock Showcases -4.63% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sandridge Energy Inc (SD) has gone down by -3.09% for the week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month and a -6.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for SD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for SD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE: SD) Right Now?

Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE: SD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SD is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SD is $6.62, which is $4.58 above the current price. The public float for SD is 36.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SD on November 23, 2023 was 297.55K shares.

Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE: SD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 14.48, however, the company has experienced a -3.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the “Company” or “SandRidge”) (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Recent Highlights On November 2, 2023, the Company declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on November 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2023 Third quarter net income was $18.7 million, or $0.51 per basic share.

Analysts’ Opinion of SD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SD stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for SD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $17 based on the research report published on June 21, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

SD Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SD fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, Sandridge Energy Inc saw -4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SD starting from Pranin Grayson R, who sale 4,742 shares at the price of $16.17 back on Sep 06. After this action, Pranin Grayson R now owns 127,805 shares of Sandridge Energy Inc, valued at $76,670 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.81 for the present operating margin

+70.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandridge Energy Inc stands at +95.24. The total capital return value is set at 46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.05. Equity return is now at value 38.57, with 30.49 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sandridge Energy Inc (SD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.