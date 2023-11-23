Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) has surged by 0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 19.34, but the company has seen a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) reports dismal third-quarter results. It intends to price the recently approved oral postpartum depression pill Zurzuvae at $15,900 for an entire 14-day treatment course.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by analysts is $25.50, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for SAGE is 51.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.72% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SAGE was 1.10M shares.

SAGE’s Market Performance

SAGE stock saw an increase of 1.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.67% and a quarterly increase of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for SAGE stock, with a simple moving average of -46.40% for the last 200 days.

SAGE Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.97. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc saw -49.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Barrett Elizabeth, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.64 back on Aug 09. After this action, Barrett Elizabeth now owns 3,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc, valued at $37,279 using the latest closing price.

Barrett Elizabeth, the Director of Sage Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Barrett Elizabeth is holding 1,000 shares at $50,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7116.69 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc stands at -6931.88. The total capital return value is set at -36.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.55. Equity return is now at value -59.72, with -53.86 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.