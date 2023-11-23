Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 12.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that With things looking up for the stock market this November, investing in growth stocks such as American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Cardinal Health (CAH) and Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) seems prudent.

Is It Worth Investing in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) Right Now?

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RWAY is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RWAY is $14.00, which is $1.33 above the current price. The public float for RWAY is 40.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RWAY on November 23, 2023 was 155.91K shares.

RWAY’s Market Performance

RWAY’s stock has seen a 2.26% increase for the week, with a 5.89% rise in the past month and a -1.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for Runway Growth Finance Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for RWAY’s stock, with a 3.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWAY stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for RWAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWAY in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $12 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWAY Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWAY rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, Runway Growth Finance Corp saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWAY starting from SPRENG R DAVID, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Nov 20. After this action, SPRENG R DAVID now owns 127,432 shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp, valued at $92,925 using the latest closing price.

Raterman Thomas B., the of Runway Growth Finance Corp, purchase 7,500 shares at $12.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Raterman Thomas B. is holding 127,432 shares at $92,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.60 for the present operating margin

+76.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Runway Growth Finance Corp stands at +30.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 11.82, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 95.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.