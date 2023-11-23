Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 527.15, however, the company has experienced a 1.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Roper (ROP) has a track record of consistently raising dividends for the past 31 years. Strong free cash flow generation capacity supports its shareholder-friendly activities.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is above average at 44.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is $549.93, which is $21.45 above the current market price. The public float for ROP is 106.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROP on November 23, 2023 was 404.18K shares.

ROP’s Market Performance

ROP stock saw an increase of 1.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.52% and a quarterly increase of 8.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Roper Technologies Inc (ROP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for ROP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $558 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROP Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $507.70. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc saw 22.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from HUNN LAURENCE NEIL, who sale 13,468 shares at the price of $511.58 back on Nov 09. After this action, HUNN LAURENCE NEIL now owns 114,713 shares of Roper Technologies Inc, valued at $6,889,907 using the latest closing price.

HUNN LAURENCE NEIL, the President and CEO of Roper Technologies Inc, sale 46,532 shares at $511.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that HUNN LAURENCE NEIL is holding 120,295 shares at $23,789,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.38 for the present operating margin

+69.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc stands at +18.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Roper Technologies Inc (ROP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 25.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.