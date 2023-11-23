Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 26.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is above average at 20.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) is $29.72, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for REYN is 54.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REYN on November 23, 2023 was 273.55K shares.

REYN’s Market Performance

REYN stock saw an increase of -3.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.85% and a quarterly increase of -5.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.42% for REYN’s stock, with a -4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REYN Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REYN fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.16. In addition, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc saw -13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REYN starting from Mayrhofer Chris, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $26.98 back on May 26. After this action, Mayrhofer Chris now owns 9,975 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, valued at $134,912 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.16 for the present operating margin

+19.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc stands at +6.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value 14.53, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN), the company’s capital structure generated 116.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.74. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.