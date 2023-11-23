ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 6.32. However, the company has seen a 4.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) points to a 26% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) is above average at 61.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) is $688.00, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 145.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNW on November 23, 2023 was 661.02K shares.

RNW’s Market Performance

RNW stock saw an increase of 4.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.25% and a quarterly increase of -0.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.59% for RNW’s stock, with a 12.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNW stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNW in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $8 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNW Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw 13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at -6.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.88. Equity return is now at value 2.53, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW), the company’s capital structure generated 502.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.39. Total debt to assets is 66.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 442.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.