Real-Time Update: Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) has seen a 20.55% increase in the past week, with a 13.31% gain in the past month, and a 3.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.35% for CLMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.69% for CLMT’s stock, with a 4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) Right Now?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLMT is 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CLMT is $22.75, which is $5.09 above the current price. The public float for CLMT is 58.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLMT on November 23, 2023 was 125.21K shares.

CLMT) stock’s latest price update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.82 compared to its previous closing price of 15.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Calumet Specialty Products announced significant changes and operating results for September, falling short of potential due to operating issues. Montana Renewables demonstrated positive financial results in July but faced challenges with a crack in a steam drum in August. Calumet is on track to complete a turnaround and expects to add new regionally available supply in the New Year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLMT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CLMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLMT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CLMT Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMT rose by +20.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.19. In addition, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. saw 4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLMT starting from Willman Ryan, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Oct 19. After this action, Willman Ryan now owns 7,361 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

Obermeier Scott, the EVP – Specialties of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., purchase 4,800 shares at $16.99 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Obermeier Scott is holding 192,599 shares at $81,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.86 for the present operating margin

+7.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stands at -3.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.