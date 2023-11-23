Real-Time Update: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has seen a 5.60% increase in the past week, with a 16.64% gain in the past month, and a 12.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for ASTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.75% for ASTL’s stock, with a 7.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASTL is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASTL is $13.31, The public float for ASTL is 92.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on November 23, 2023 was 468.02K shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 7.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a Canadian steel provider that meets the criteria of being oversold with compelling valuations and a robust balance sheet. The company’s shares have been on a downward trend, but there is potential for support at the recent December lows, making it attractive to value investors. Algoma’s valuation is significantly lower than the sector average, with cash flow, earnings, and sales all below industry standards.

ASTL Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc saw 24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.33 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.42. Equity return is now at value 4.69, with 2.72 for asset returns.

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.74. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.