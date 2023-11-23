QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.26 in relation to its previous close of 69.20. However, the company has experienced a 8.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for QuidelOrtho (QDEL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is 355.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QDEL is 0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is $99.86, which is $34.84 above the current market price. The public float for QDEL is 48.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On November 23, 2023, QDEL’s average trading volume was 544.62K shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

QDEL stock saw an increase of 8.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.20% and a quarterly increase of -11.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.41% for QDEL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QDEL Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.78. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -19.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from BUECHLER KENNETH F, who sale 8,081 shares at the price of $90.26 back on Feb 17. After this action, BUECHLER KENNETH F now owns 70,288 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $729,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.95 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 19.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 0.27, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.60. Total debt to assets is 32.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.