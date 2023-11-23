Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) Stock Observes -5.51% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) has seen a -0.76% decrease in the past week, with a 4.98% gain in the past month, and a -11.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for PRGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for PRGS’s stock, with a -5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) is above average at 30.27x. The 36-month beta value for PRGS is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRGS is $63.33, which is $9.82 above than the current price. The public float for PRGS is 42.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. The average trading volume of PRGS on November 23, 2023 was 304.65K shares.

PRGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) has jumped by 0.34 compared to previous close of 53.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. TechCrunch reported 2023-10-11 that U.S. securities regulators have opened a probe into the MOVEit mass-hack that has exposed the personal data of at least 64 million people, according to the company that made the affected software. In a regulatory filing this week, Progress Software confirmed it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking “various documents and information” relating to the MOVEit vulnerability.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PRGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $60 based on the research report published on January 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRGS Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.19. In addition, Progress Software Corp. saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from Pitt Ian, who sale 3,222 shares at the price of $53.51 back on Nov 17. After this action, Pitt Ian now owns 584 shares of Progress Software Corp., valued at $172,394 using the latest closing price.

Subramanian Sundar, the EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt of Progress Software Corp., sale 1,704 shares at $53.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Subramanian Sundar is holding 24,920 shares at $91,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progress Software Corp. stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 12.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Progress Software Corp. (PRGS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 45.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.