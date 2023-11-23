PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 27.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that PROG Holdings (PRG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) Right Now?

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PRG is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PRG is $39.00, which is $12.0 above the current market price. The public float for PRG is 44.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for PRG on November 23, 2023 was 405.03K shares.

PRG’s Market Performance

PRG stock saw a decrease of -6.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for PROG Holdings Inc (PRG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for PRG’s stock, with a -10.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRG stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRG in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $34 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRG Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.09. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc saw 59.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+31.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROG Holdings Inc stands at +3.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 26.85, with 10.49 for asset returns.

Based on PROG Holdings Inc (PRG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.76. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.