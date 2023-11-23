PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE: PWSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.41 in comparison to its previous close of 21.97, however, the company has experienced a -2.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) is $27.08, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for PWSC is 55.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWSC on November 23, 2023 was 617.51K shares.

PWSC’s Market Performance

The stock of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) has seen a -2.28% decrease in the past week, with a 8.52% rise in the past month, and a 3.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for PWSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.37% for PWSC’s stock, with a 7.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PWSC Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.07. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from Studer Fred, who sale 11,790 shares at the price of $22.23 back on Nov 17. After this action, Studer Fred now owns 175,447 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc, valued at $262,033 using the latest closing price.

Studer Fred, the Chief Marketing Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $22.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Studer Fred is holding 187,237 shares at $247,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.35, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.