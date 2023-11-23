Phreesia Inc (PHR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phreesia Inc (PHR) by analysts is $35.92, which is $20.31 above the current market price. The public float for PHR is 51.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of PHR was 580.55K shares.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has soared by 1.50 in relation to previous closing price of 15.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Phreesia (PHR) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

PHR’s Market Performance

Phreesia Inc (PHR) has seen a -2.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.58% gain in the past month and a -40.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.24% for PHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.62% for PHR’s stock, with a -43.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw -51.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Gunzburg Janet, who sale 298 shares at the price of $13.38 back on Nov 01. After this action, Gunzburg Janet now owns 40,697 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $3,988 using the latest closing price.

Indig Chaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Phreesia Inc, sale 3,295 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Indig Chaim is holding 1,241,996 shares at $54,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc stands at -62.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.14. Equity return is now at value -51.21, with -39.79 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phreesia Inc (PHR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.