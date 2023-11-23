PetVivo Holdings Inc (PETV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PetVivo Holdings Inc (PETV) has gone down by -12.90% for the week, with a -60.46% drop in the past month and a -71.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.05% for PETV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.50% for PETV’s stock, with a -72.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetVivo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PETV is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PETV is $5.00, which is $4.4 above than the current price. The public float for PETV is 8.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of PETV on November 23, 2023 was 26.89K shares.

PETV) stock’s latest price update

PetVivo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETV)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.43 in comparison to its previous close of 0.67, however, the company has experienced a -12.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants John Dolan – Chief Business Development Officer & General Counsel John Lai – Chief Executive Officer & President Bob Folkes – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone, to the PetVivo Holdings, Inc., 2024 Fiscal Year Second Quarter Earnings Report. This is November 14, 2023, and I will now hand over to Mr.

PETV Trading at -62.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.97%, as shares sank -61.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETV fell by -12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1191. In addition, PetVivo Holdings Inc saw -69.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETV starting from Martin James Rudolph, who purchase 22,224 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Aug 21. After this action, Martin James Rudolph now owns 146,041 shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc, valued at $51,003 using the latest closing price.

Costantino Robert J, the Director of PetVivo Holdings Inc, purchase 3,350 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Costantino Robert J is holding 9,703 shares at $10,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-952.23 for the present operating margin

+30.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetVivo Holdings Inc stands at -950.50. The total capital return value is set at -236.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -240.85. Equity return is now at value -630.36, with -276.00 for asset returns.

Based on PetVivo Holdings Inc (PETV), the company’s capital structure generated 47.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.26. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, PetVivo Holdings Inc (PETV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.