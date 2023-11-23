Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PWP is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PWP is $14.83, which is $3.52 above than the current price. The public float for PWP is 39.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of PWP on November 23, 2023 was 219.72K shares.

PWP) stock’s latest price update

PWP’s Market Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has experienced a 5.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.18% rise in the past month, and a 5.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for PWP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for PWP’s stock, with a 18.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PWP Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWP rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Perella Weinberg Partners saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWP starting from COHEN DANIEL G, who sale 26,818 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Mar 14. After this action, COHEN DANIEL G now owns 524,873 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners, valued at $243,507 using the latest closing price.

COHEN DANIEL G, the Director of Perella Weinberg Partners, sale 13,334 shares at $9.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that COHEN DANIEL G is holding 538,282 shares at $120,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+95.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perella Weinberg Partners stands at +2.83. The total capital return value is set at -12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.56. Equity return is now at value -5.79, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), the company’s capital structure generated 120.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 23.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.