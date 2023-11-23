Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has seen a -1.92% decrease in the past week, with a -2.36% drop in the past month, and a 8.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for PRDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.32% for PRDO’s stock, with a 19.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is above average at 8.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) is $23.00, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for PRDO is 63.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRDO on November 23, 2023 was 467.13K shares.

PRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) has surged by 3.09 when compared to previous closing price of 16.84, but the company has seen a -1.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Cash not only guards a company against market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channeled in the right direction, making HNI, HEES, PRDO and LMB with increasing cash flows worth buying.

PRDO Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDO fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Perdoceo Education Corporation saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDO starting from Kline John Robert, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kline John Robert now owns 146,315 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation, valued at $194,810 using the latest closing price.

Peppers Michele A, the Principal Accounting Officer of Perdoceo Education Corporation, sale 13,400 shares at $16.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Peppers Michele A is holding 62,401 shares at $225,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.08 for the present operating margin

+80.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 15.21 for asset returns.

Based on Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.45. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.