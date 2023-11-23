Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 13.89. However, the company has seen a -1.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Mortgage REITs and BDCs had varying performances in Q3 2023, with agency mortgage REITs performing the worst and BDCs performing the best. Originator/servicer mREITs and RC outperformed their peers in terms of book value changes. Investors should focus on BDCs and preferred shares for long-term positions, as they generally have fewer dividend cuts.

Is It Worth Investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Right Now?

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) by analysts is $14.00, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for PMT is 85.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of PMT was 627.12K shares.

PMT’s Market Performance

The stock of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has seen a -1.07% decrease in the past week, with a 28.92% rise in the past month, and a 7.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for PMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.88% for PMT’s stock, with a 9.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMT Trading at 10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +31.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Lynch Catherine A., who purchase 533 shares at the price of $12.45 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lynch Catherine A. now owns 25,089 shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $6,638 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 829 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 24,556 shares at $9,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 7.61, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.