PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, PDSB stock has gone down by -2.53%, with a monthly gain of 51.72% and a quarterly surge of 5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.91% for PDS Biotechnology Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.86% for PDSB’s stock, with a 2.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PDSB is at 2.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PDSB is $17.67, which is $11.51 above the current market price. The public float for PDSB is 29.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.65% of that float. The average trading volume for PDSB on November 23, 2023 was 479.53K shares.

PDSB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has dropped by -1.75 compared to previous close of 6.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDSB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PDSB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDSB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDSB Trading at 25.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +51.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDSB fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, PDS Biotechnology Corporation saw -53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDSB

The total capital return value is set at -63.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.55. Equity return is now at value -143.08, with -77.50 for asset returns.

Based on PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.79. Total debt to assets is 30.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.