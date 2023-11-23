Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) is $38.83, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 58.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARR on November 23, 2023 was 986.89K shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 34.34. However, the company has seen a 2.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that In an era where adaptability and innovation are pivotal for success, envisioning the trajectory of companies navigating market volatility is both intriguing and essential. The article explores the strategies of three companies.

PARR’s Market Performance

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has experienced a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.90% rise in the past month, and a -2.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for PARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.74% for PARR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARR Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.08. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc saw 51.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from PATE WILLIAM, who sale 115,099 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Aug 14. After this action, PATE WILLIAM now owns 483,019 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, valued at $4,011,200 using the latest closing price.

Monteleone William, the President of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sale 14,063 shares at $34.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Monteleone William is holding 309,720 shares at $491,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+8.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 25.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.01. Equity return is now at value 64.77, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 273.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.26. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.