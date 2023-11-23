Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has surged by 0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 23.05, but the company has seen a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Pacific Premier (PPBI) repositions its investment securities portfolio by selling $1.27 billion of AFS securities to reinvest proceeds in higher-yielding earning assets.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is above average at 9.22x. The 36-month beta value for PPBI is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PPBI is $25.00, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for PPBI is 93.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of PPBI on November 23, 2023 was 508.81K shares.

PPBI’s Market Performance

PPBI stock saw an increase of 3.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.84% and a quarterly increase of 2.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.90% for PPBI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PPBI Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.90. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. saw -26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from GARRETT JOSEPH L, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $18.70 back on Nov 01. After this action, GARRETT JOSEPH L now owns 85,426 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., valued at $140,250 using the latest closing price.

Karr Michael S, the SEVP & Chief Risk Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., sale 12,848 shares at $20.53 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Karr Michael S is holding 30,439 shares at $263,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. stands at +32.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.18. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.