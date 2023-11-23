Owens Corning (OC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 130.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Owens Corning, a company engaged in the construction and sale of fiberglass materials, insulation, and other products, has seen its shares rise 59.9% since July 2022. Recent financial performance has shown some weakening, with a 13.8% drop in revenue compared to the previous year. Despite the weaknesses, Owens Corning remains a solid “buy” candidate due to its cheap valuation and being the cheapest among similar firms.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $142.86, which is $10.62 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 88.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OC on November 23, 2023 was 815.12K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stock saw an increase of 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.21% and a quarterly increase of -3.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Owens Corning (OC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.54% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $143 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.91. In addition, Owens Corning saw 55.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from MORRIS W HOWARD, who sale 350 shares at the price of $122.05 back on Nov 06. After this action, MORRIS W HOWARD now owns 41,045 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $42,718 using the latest closing price.

Fister Todd W, the President, Insulation of Owens Corning, sale 5,375 shares at $136.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Fister Todd W is holding 26,067 shares at $732,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owens Corning (OC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.