Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OST is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OST is 7.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On November 23, 2023, OST’s average trading volume was 113.08K shares.

OST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST) has increased by 6.72 when compared to last closing price of 0.89. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-04 that The world of penny stocks is rife with potential pitfalls to avoid. Many firms trading at those prices are manipulated by actors with bad intent.

OST’s Market Performance

OST’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.94% and a quarterly rise of 18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.24% for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.40% for OST’s stock, with a 5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OST Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares surge +22.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8318. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.00. Equity return is now at value -33.53, with -9.57 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.